The pandemic has devastated economies the world over and the City of Duncan is no exception.

Some relief is on the way, however, as the province is providing the city with $1.57 million dollars to help deal with COVID-19.

The money comes from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grants for Local Government fund.

“These funds from the government are appreciated and will assist the City in addressing some of the challenges arising from the pandemic. Council will work with staff at a future meeting to discuss and determine direction.” Mayor Michelle Staples said.

In September, the province announced two billion dollars in joint federal and provincial spending. That included $540 million for municipal governments, $418 million for community infrastructure, and one billion for transit, TransLink, and ferries.

The $540 million dollars is split into three funding streams ($100 million to the Strengthening Communities stream, and $15 million to Development Services).

Duncan has maintained services since the onset of the Coronavirus back in March, but some capital projects were postponed as a precaution.

There’s no word yet on how the City will use the money.