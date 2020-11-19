Drug possession, impaired driving, and 24-hour suspensions are all on the rise in North Cowichan/Duncan.

RCMP Inspector Chris Bear provided North Cowichan council with a third-quarter update earlier this week and said 24-hour driving suspensions increased two hundred percent.

Cases involving the impaired operation of a motor vehicle were up 32 percent and drug possession files increased 43 percent.

The report is meant to provide information only.