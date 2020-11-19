Economic Development Cowichan and Innovation Island are teaming up to host an event promoting the growth of the technology sector for people interested in a career in hi-tech, or creating a tech-startup.

Barry O’Riordon of Economic Development Cowichan says the virtual event focuses on trends and innovation in the Cowichan region.

Business people, educators, students, and citizens can catch a glimpse of the future of high tech in the valley.

It all kicks off with an evening presentation by Graham Truax of Innovation Island on November 26.

On November 27, there will be two full-day workshops, including one to help participants learn how to access government programs and angel investment groups.

The workshops will be hosted virtually.

More information is available on the Economic Development Cowichan webpage.