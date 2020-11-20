As expected, the province has banned all non-essential travel throughout B.C., and has instituted a mask mandate.

In today’s briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it is apparent the second wave of COVID-19 is happening across the province.

To slow the spread, everyone must wear a mask, in all public spaces, retail settings, and in shared workspaces.

All workplaces are encouraged to suspend activities to get people back to work, and support working from home.

There is also a complete ban on all social gatherings, indoor or outdoor.

Henry is asking that out-of-province visitors hold off on coming to B.C., and that all residents reduce any and all travel as much as possible.

Among the other orders put in place: all indoor Spin classes, hot yoga, and high-intensity interval training must stop until further notice.

For now, gyms and low-intensity classes can keep running, with new guidelines still to come.

For team sports, the province has ordered no spectators at indoor or outdoor sports activities, and no travel allowed outside your community.

There were another 538 new cases reported, and one death from Covid-19. It follows several days of record-high numbers, well over 700 a day.