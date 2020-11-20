With new COVID-19 health orders now in effect, the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association is taking action to help stop the spread of the virus.

In a special executive committee meeting, officials discussed the path forward for hockey on Vancouver Island and in Powell River. They decided to cancel all hockey games in the district, with no new games to be scheduled before December 1st.

“This was not an easy decision for the presidents to make, but the health and well-being of our players and their families must be paramount,” says VIAHA president Jim Humphrey.

He says teams are hesitant to travel, or host teams, noting the risk of transmission.

However, Humphrey says that teams will still be able to practice at a phase 3 level when one team is on the ice.

“In those situations where practice ice is shared, such as recreational teams, the two teams must be from the same cohort and combined drills and scrimmages at phase 3 level are permitted,” he says, adding that “games with on-ice officials are not permitted.”