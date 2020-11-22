The COVID-19 outbreak at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital has been declared over.

Island Health declared the outbreak on Remembrance Day, after evidence of COVID-19 transmission between staff at the hospital was found. Five cases were identified, but no patients were affected.

After the outbreak was announced, Island Health implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, contact tracing and the closure of the Transitions Unit to new admissions and patients.

There are no longer any cases related to the outbreak at NRGH.