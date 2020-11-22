Work on the Bank of Montreal building in downtown Duncan may result in reduced parking and closed sidewalks starting today.

The public is advised that scaffold will be built around 21 Station Street from now until December 15th.

The sidewalk in front of the Bank of Montreal may be closed and parking spaces in the front of the building may need to be used for pedestrians.

The sidewalk along Canada Avenue along the building will be closed and parking spaces will be used for pedestrians.