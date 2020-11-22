It looks like Santa can still travel across the globe this year, despite ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command, which is responsible for protecting the skies over Canada and the U.S., says kids can rest assured that they’ll be able to track the big guy’s journey on December 24th.

With the holiday season approaching, its team is now preparing for its 65th annual NORAD Tracks Santa program. Every year, the program provides Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve.

However, there are some special changes being made for 2020. Due to public health concerns at the NORAD call centre, only a small number of volunteers will be answering the toll-free number, 1-877-Hi-NORAD, on the big night.

With this being said, the NORAD Tracks Santa website, social media pages, and a new mobile app will play a vital role this year. These platforms will offer Santa Trackers up-to-the-minute Santa statistics on Christmas Eve, along with some fun games all December long.

The online and social media experience will go live next Tuesday, December 1st. NORAD will also provide daily updates across its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.