Second Advanced Voting Opportunity Tomorrow
CVRD building in Duncan. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)
A new era in local politics will be ushered in in the CVRD next week.
The Area H Byelection goes Saturday, but the second advanced voting opportunity comes Tuesday in North Oyster-Diamond.
The area is north of Ladysmith and includes Yellow Point.
Murray McNab is running against Ben Maartman in North Oyster-Diamond. Long-time Area H Director Mary Marcotte stepped down from the post in March.
Forty-seven electors cast their ballots in the first advanced voting opportunity November 18th.
All electors can register when they vote. More voting information is available here.