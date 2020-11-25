More than 130 people took part in the advanced voting opportunities ahead of the Area H Byelection this weekend.

Murray McNab is up against Ben Maartman in North Oyster-Diamond, which is an area north of Ladysmith.

Voters are asked to wear masks to the polling stations, sanitize their hands upon entry, and adhere to physical distancing protocols.

The polling station is at North Oyster Elementary School from 8 am to 8 pm.