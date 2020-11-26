Lake Trail Middle School in Courtenay is closed while police are investigating a “weapons-related” threat directed at the school.

The Comox Valley RCMP says that out of an abundance of caution, the school has been closed “while the credibility of the threat is assessed and the investigation is completed.”

“The Comox Valley RCMP and School District 71 are working together closely as this situation progresses to ensure the safety of all the staff, students, and residents in the area,” said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni.

The investigation is in its initial stages and additional information will be released when it becomes available.