The CVRD has released preliminary election results from the Area H Byelection.

Ben Maartman is set to replace Mary Marcotte in the North Oyster-Diamond electoral area after beating Murray McNab by five votes.

Mary Marcotte was the Area H Director from 1997 until last year, when she took six months leave, before resigning her post.

Area H is an area north of Ladysmith and includes Yellow Point.