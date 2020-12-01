The BC government is offering nearly $136 Million to municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profit organizations for COVID-19 resilience.

The money will support retrofits and upgrades to buildings that help protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Funds are also being made available for disaster mitigation, such as preparing for floods.

Josie Osborne, BC’s new Minister of Municipal Affairs, says this is an accelerated program designed to “support economic recovery for -people and communities in BC,” as early as next spring.

She says the new fund will help build infrastructure that can help communities respond to the challenges of COVID-19.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the funds are another way the government is “providing targeted funding” for projects to lessen the impact of floods in their communities.

The money is being made available as part of the new COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, which is a new funding stream under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

More information is available from the BC Government.