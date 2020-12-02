What can be done about what a Vancouver Island MP calls our “industrial parking lot” for freighters?

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday night to illustrate the importance of his private members bill aimed at prohibiting the anchoring of freighters in the Strait of Georgia.

MacGregor said experts will be on hand to weigh in on the impacts freighters have on their lives.

“This will give people the opportunity to hear from some of those stakeholders and hear about their efforts to combat this problem, but also why they got involved in the first place,” said MacGregor.

The panel of experts will include representatives from the South Coast Ship Watch Alliance, Penelakut Tribe, local government, and SeaChange Marine Conservation Society.

MacGregor said this is a big issue locally, but making it a national priority is key.

“The bigger challenge ahead of us is ‘how do we get this issue more prominently placed in the national conversation,’ and I think we are working our way towards that through a combination of organizing petitions, which I can then formally present in the House of Commons,” said MacGregor. “I’d like to take the opportunity during Question Period to pose a direct question to the Minister of Transport. “

To email a question to Alistair MacGregor, click here.

EVENT DETAILS:

Online: Protect Our Coast: End Freighter Anchorages

Date: December 3, 2020

Time: 6:00-7:30pm

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84709790135

RSVP: https://alistairmacgregor.ndp.ca/events

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alistair4ndp/