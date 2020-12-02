British Columbia has reported another 656 new cases of COVID-19.

In Tuesday’s briefing, 140 were announced in Vancouver Coastal Health and 10 new cases were recorded on Vancouver Island.

That brings the island’s active case count to 247.

The province also said 16 more people have died from the virus, leaving the death count at 457.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says we must make an impact through our own personal actions to lower the transmission of the virus.

“Without exception, follow the provincial health officer’s orders in place. Remember that events, which refer to anything that gathers people together – whether on a one-time, regular or irregular basis – are not allowed for now. This includes religious, cultural or community events. Do not gather at home with anyone other than your household or core bubble.

“Let’s make today a day to slow community transmission and continue to protect everyone in our province.”