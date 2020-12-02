Thieves are looking for easy targets. Photo by Lacie Slezak on Unsplash.

Tis the season for thieves to target unsuspecting shoppers.

RCMP Constable Carlie McCann has some tips for keeping your valuables and gifts safe.

“In public places like street parking or parking lots, make sure to leave your vehicle in a well-lit, open area,” said McCann. “It’s a good idea to remove valuable items like wrapped gifts, wallets, purses, and phones from your car before leaving the vehicle unattended. If you’re going to be leaving wrapped packages like holiday presents inside the car, make sure to cover them up, don’t leave shopping bags in view.”

McCann said thieves don’t want to work hard and that’s why making your vehicle a difficult target is so important.

“Thieves are looking for an easy target and will often pass over vehicles if they can’t see anything of value inside,” said McCann. “It’s a good idea to put things into a trunk, cover them up in a backseat, and just make your car look like it wouldn’t be a good target for a thief.”

RCMP also has some tips if you’re expecting packages to be dropped off at your house.

Plan for deliveries- If your items come with a tracking number try to be there when it arrives, or ask a neighbour to accept it. Send it where someone will be- you can arrange delivery to a friend or neighbour who will be home or even have it delivered to where you work. Have it held- most delivery services have the option to hold it at their location for your pickup. Use the ship to store option- your package will be safe at the store until you can pick it up.

If your package is stolen these are the steps to take: