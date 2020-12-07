Maartman Ushers in new era in Area H
Ben Maartman byelection poster. Photo supplied by Ben Maartman Facebook page.
A new chapter of local politics begins tomorrow in the North Oyster-Diamond electoral area.
New CVRD Area H director Ben Maartman will be sworn-in after beating out Murray McNab by less than ten votes, the second nail-biting loss McNab has experienced since 2018.
He lost to then-incumbent Mary Marcotte by nine votes in the 2018 municipal election.
He replaces Mary Marcotte, who had led the North Oyster-Diamond electoral area from 1997 until last year.
Alternate Colin Haime served as the Area H director from September of last year until now.
Marcotte took leave back in September and resigned in March.