Nanaimo RCMP want your help in finding a violent offender
Reggie Butler is wanted by Nanaimo RCMP. Supplied by Nanaimo RCMP.
Nanaimo RCMP is looking for 36-year-old Reggie Butler for violating a conditional sentence.
Butler is known to police and has a lengthy criminal history involving drugs and violence.
He’s described as non-white, standing 6’2, 240 pounds, with short dark hair, several tattoos, and is considered dangerous, unpredictable, and violent.
If you know where Butler is, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2-2018-37068.