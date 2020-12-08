The provincial government has announced a recovery benefit that will help British Columbians get through the holiday season.

“As 2020 draws to a close, we look back on a year like no other. British Columbians came together to face the challenge of COVID-19 with resilience and strength, but the road to recovery is still ahead of us,” said Premier John Horgan. “We have worked hard to get the B.C. Recovery Benefit to people as soon as possible. We are united with the millions of people and families who are wrapping up a difficult year and look forward to a new year with hope and the promise of a continued recovery.”

The money coming to families depends on how much a household earns.

Here’s the breakdown:

$1,000 for families with incomes under $125,000. Families earning up to $175,000 will qualify for a reduced benefit amount. Single-parent families also qualify for these benefit amounts.

$500 for single people earning less than $62,500. Single people earning up to $87,500 will qualify for a reduced benefit amount.

Low-income seniors receiving a senior’s supplement will receive an additional $150/month from January to March 2021

“We know that making ends meet during the holiday season is a concern for many families, even without the added stress of a pandemic. These additional supports will mean B.C. families will have extra dollars to spend when they need it most,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance. “These benefits will also help stimulate our local economy and support small businesses that are working hard and providing good jobs for people. This is an important part of how we recover.”

Robinson said approximately 3.7 million British Columbians can expect the money before the end of the year.

“We expect hundreds of thousands of British Columbians to have their benefit directly deposited into their bank accounts before the end of this year,” said Robinson. “This will give people some breathing room and peace of mind, a bit more to spend on groceries, on coats, on boots for the growing kids, and special gifts to lift our spirits.”

People can begin applying for the benefit on December 18th.

Eligibility Requirements:

Be a resident of BC on December 18, 2020

Be at least 19 years old on December 18, 2020

Have filed a 2019 income tax return

Have their 2019 income tax notice of assessment, and if applicable, their spouse’s 2019 income tax notice of assessment

Have their social insurance number

Have their direct deposit information

Have their BC Driver’s Licence

How to apply (starting December 18):

Visit gov.bc.ca/recoverybenefit

Agents will assist in the application process, including those without internet access

Phone-based support will be available at 1-833-822-0020 toll-free within North America (Monday-Friday from 7:30 am to 5 pm).

Applying online is the fastest way to get your money.