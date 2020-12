Cowichan Weir separating Cowichan Lake from the Cowichan River. Supplied by Weir Ready Facebook page.

The new Cowichan weir is still years away, but the preliminary design will be presented virtually tonight.

Representatives from Stantec Engineering are providing the update and Project Manager Leroy Van Wieren will facilitate the presentation.

The meeting runs from 6-8 pm and the link to the meeting is available on our here.