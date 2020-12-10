The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says it’s concluding the sexual-assault investigation involving Cowichan District Hospital.

The RCMP says, “despite a thorough investigation into the matter to date, further evidence has not been obtained to support the allegations of sexual assaults occurring outside of the Cowichan District Hospital.”

In mid-November, the RCMP issued a statement urging potential victims or witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.