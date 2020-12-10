Sex Assault Investigation Concludes at Cowichan Hospital
Cowichan District Hospital. Supplied by Google Maps.
The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says it’s concluding the sexual-assault investigation involving Cowichan District Hospital.
The RCMP says, “despite a thorough investigation into the matter to date, further evidence has not been obtained to support the allegations of sexual assaults occurring outside of the Cowichan District Hospital.”
In mid-November, the RCMP issued a statement urging potential victims or witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.
The police were investigating third-party reports of sexual assaults, allegedly happening outside the Cowichan District Hospital between November 2 and Nov 17.
However, while the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is concluding its investigation, anyone with information is still encouraged to come forward.