Island Health is launching an online survey for everyone who’ll be closely connected to Hospital at Home.

From now until Dec. 31st, the project team is looking for input from patients, caregivers, health-care providers and administrators.

The survey can be found here.

Hospital at Home allows patients to get hospital-level care from home.

It’s done through in-person and virtual visits from health care workers experienced in hospital medicine and acute care.

Feedback from the survey will help shape an evaluation plan and refine the program for broader roll-out across B.C.

Following the engagement process, a summary of what was heard will be posted on the project website.

“Providing access to the highest-quality patient care, at the patient’s convenience, is an excellent step in addressing access challenges to health care,” health minister Adrian Dix said.

“Projects like Hospital at Home represent the drive and commitment of our health system to meet patient needs, whenever, wherever we can.”

“We are committed to ensuring that patient, family caregiver and clinician voices are represented in this project,” says Dr. Sean Spina, lead researcher out of Royal Jubilee Hospital.

“We believe that Hospital at Home can effectively deliver acute care in a home environment, and we want to ensure we understand what success looks like for British Columbians.”

The Hospital at Home team will study the feasibility and impact of implementing the program in one hospital in a B.C. health region.

This will help inform clinical and health system responses in the context of COVID-19.

“As a clinician, I am excited about the opportunity to provide hospital-level care in a patient’s own home,” says Hospital at Home medical co-lead Dr. Elisabeth Crisci.

“We wanted to offer a viable alternative to standard hospital care that not only enhances the patients’ care experience but also offers a partial solution to the issues around bed capacity.”