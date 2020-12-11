A man’s been taken into custody by North Cowichan Duncan RCMP after an assault this morning (Thursday) in Duncan.

The RCMP received a call at around 7 am about a suspicious incident along the Trans Canada Highway south of Trunk Road.

Police searched the area for the caller and eventually found a person suffering non-life threatening injuries, who was taken to hospital.

The police continued their search with the help of a dog unit and located the person believed to be responsible.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Staff Sergeant Kurt Bosnell says they want to “thank the community members who have supported the investigation.”

The RCMP says its investigation is in the early stages and the public is not at risk.