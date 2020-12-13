Couriers will be busy dropping off parcels at residences up and down Vancouver Island this holiday season, and thieves know it.

Nanaimo RCMP report that another package was snatched from the front door of a central Nanaimo home on December 9th.

Surveillance video shows a blonde woman, between 30 and 35 years-old getting out of a small blue car, and taking a parcel.

RCMP expects these types of incidents to increase during the holiday season.