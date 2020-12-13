School advisory councils in the Cowichan Valley, as well as the rest of the province, are getting some funding to ensure extracurricular activities are available when students can safely participate.

It’s all thanks to more than $11 million in funding through the B.C. government’s Community Gaming Grants program.

The program works to keep activities that benefit the social, cultural, and physical health and well-being of students afloat.

K-12 students are given support for experiences like student publications, grad ceremonies, and sports or playground equipment, as well as writing, drama, and music clubs thanks to the grants program.

List for the Cowichan Valley:

Brentwood Bay Bayside Middle School PAC $11,500.00

Brentwood Bay Brentwood Elementary School PAC $6,600.00

Chemainus Elementary Community School $6,600.00

Chemainus Secondary School PAC $7,280.00

Cobble Hill Ecole Cobble Hill Elementary PAC $7,260.00

Cobble Hill Evergreen Independent School (EISPAC) $1,280.00

Alex Aitken Elementary School PAC $4,720.00

Cowichan Secondary School PAC $16,460.00

Cowichan Valley $2,500.00

Drinkwater Elementary PAC $7,560.00

Mount Prevost Elementary School PAC $8,900.00

Maple Bay Elementary School PAC $6,440.00

Quamichan Middle School PAC $11,100.00

Queen Margaret’s School Parents’ Association $6,900.00

Queen of Angels School Parent Auxiliary $7,680.00

Tansor Elementary PAC $5,960.00

Ladysmith Intermediate School P.A.C. $5,760.00

Ladysmith Primary School PAC $6,140.00

North Oyster Elementary School PAC $7,400.00

Lake Cowichan School PAC $6,300.00

Lake Cowichan Palsson Elementary School PAC $3,180.00

Phoenix Elementary School PAC $1,080.00

Salt Spring Elementary School PAC $3,220.00

George Bonner PAC $9,460.00

Frances Kelsey PAC $19,220.00

Mill Bay Nature School PAC $2,140.00

Fernwood PAC $3,840.00

Gulf Islands Secondary School PAC $10,640.00

Salt Spring Centre School Parent Support Group $920.00

Salt Spring Island Middle School PAC $6,000.00

Salt Spring Island Fulford Elementary School PAC $1,880.00

Shawnigan Lake Discovery Elementary School PAC $7,880.00

The province says more than 1,300 parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils are receiving funding for the 2020-21 school year. See this full list of schools here.