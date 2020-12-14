Environment and Climate Change Canada expect the wet weather to continue for the rest of this week and into next.

Meteorologist Lisa Erven said a system from south of us may bring more rain.

“The last major system to cross coastal BC is looking like Sunday,” said Erven. “However, we still might even get clipped by a system passing through Washington/Oregon on Monday, so we could still see a little bit of rain through Monday, but then the pattern does shift.”

Erven said the rainy weather isn’t going anywhere.

“The active weather continues all throughout this week, to Sunday, maybe even with Monday’s system, that ridge of high pressure starts building in on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday,” said Erven.

Erven said while rain is forecast on December 25th, she cautions that the longer-range the forecast, the more its subject to change.