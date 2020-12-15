A Canadian sailor is believed to have fallen overboard on Monday from HMCS Winnipeg.

Duane Earle, a Boatswain, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, is believed to have fallen from the ship while it was about five-hundred nautical miles off San Francisco.

The vessel was returning to Esquimalt after being deployed to the Asia-Pacific region.

Earle was not noticed to be missing until later in the day, and the vessel turned back along its route to do a search.

Winnipeg’s Cyclone helicopter was launched to look for him.

The Canadian Air Force and US Coast Guard are also involved in the search.

The sailor’s family have been notified and are being provided support to help them through this difficult time.