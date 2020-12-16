There are more options available to renew your dog licenses in North Cowichan.

Owners can renew licenses for their furry friends in many ways, including online credit card payments and telephone banking.

“We continuously work towards better serving North Cowichan residents. Offering online credit card payments makes it easier for you to do business with the municipality, and also helps to reduce the number of vehicle trips to Municipal Hall,” said Mayor Al Siebring. “Being able to pay for your dog license online this year also allows you to stay home and stay safe during the pandemic,” he concluded.

In-person payments are also available by cash, cheque, or debit card.

