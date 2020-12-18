The former Clerk of BC’s Legislature, Craig James has been charged with four counts of breach of trust by a public officer and two charges of fraud over five-thousand dollars.

In November of 2018, Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Juk appointed David Butcher and Brock Martland as Special Prosecutors to provide legal advice to the RCMP in an investigation into allegations of misspending at the legislature.

Their appointments followed the release of a report by Legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas in 2018 alleging that millions in taxpayer dollars had been misspent.

James and Sergeant at Arms Gary Lenz were implicated in accusations that taxpayers had paid for unnecessary expenses, such as a wood splitter and trailer for the legislature, clothes, and expensive overseas trips.

Lenz was later cleared of all allegations.

In a bizarre scene in 2018, James and Lenz were suspended and escorted out of the legislature while police stood by.

Later, speaker Plecas released a report laying out the accusations of misspending.

An investigation by former Supreme Court chief justice Beverly McLachlin ensued and the House leaders of the three parties in the legislature also investigated the allegations.

The 69-year old James made his first appearance today (Friday) at the Victoria Courthouse and will be back in court for his next appearance on January 27, 2021.