Natural gas bills for British Columbians are going to be a bit higher starting on January 1, 2021.

The BC Utilities Commission has approved a rate increase application from Fortis BC.

Fortis says for that for Vancouver Island customers, the rate will increase approximately eight percent, or about six dollars a month for natural gas, based on average use (7.5 gigajoules).

The company says higher storage and transportation costs are behind the need to hike the cost of natural gas.

Diane Roy, vice-president of regulatory affairs with FortisBC, says there are “a number of items that make up an energy bill,” adding that storage, transportation and delivery costs have all risen.

Roy says the FortisBC priority is safe delivery of reliable energy while keeping rates as low as possible.