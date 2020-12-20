Outbreak Declared in Qualicum Beach
The Gardens at Qualicum Beach. Photo supplied by The Gardens at Qualicum Beach Facebook page.
One staff member at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.
Island Health has declared an outbreak and that staff member is self-isolating at home.
The outbreak is in one unit on the third floor of the facility.
Admissions, transfers, and visitation to the long-term care portion of the site has stopped.
Independent Living and Assisted Living units on site are unaffected.
The following measures have been proactively implemented at the site:
- Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.
- Visitors are restricted throughout the long-term care floor of the facility.
- Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted.
- Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.
- Residents, families and staff are being notified.
- Residents on the affected unit will be tested as part of screening.
- Staff who worked on the affected unit with the confirmed case will be tested as part of screening.
- Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.
For more information about COVID-19, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19