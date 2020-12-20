The Gardens at Qualicum Beach. Photo supplied by The Gardens at Qualicum Beach Facebook page.

One staff member at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

Island Health has declared an outbreak and that staff member is self-isolating at home.

The outbreak is in one unit on the third floor of the facility.

Admissions, transfers, and visitation to the long-term care portion of the site has stopped.

Independent Living and Assisted Living units on site are unaffected.

The following measures have been proactively implemented at the site:

Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

Visitors are restricted throughout the long-term care floor of the facility.

Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Residents on the affected unit will be tested as part of screening.

Staff who worked on the affected unit with the confirmed case will be tested as part of screening.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19