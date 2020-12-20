One staff member at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

Island Health has declared an outbreak and that staff member is self-isolating at home.

 The outbreak is in one unit on the third floor of the facility.

Admissions, transfers, and visitation to the long-term care portion of the site has stopped.

 Independent Living and Assisted Living units on site are unaffected.

The following measures have been proactively implemented at the site:

  •       Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.
  •       Visitors are restricted throughout the long-term care floor of the facility.
  •       Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted.
  •       Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.
  •       Residents, families and staff are being notified.
  •       Residents on the affected unit will be tested as part of screening.
  •       Staff who worked on the affected unit with the confirmed case will be tested as part of screening.
  •       Twice a day screening of all staff and residents. 

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19