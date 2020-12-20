23 local non-profit groups in the Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo, and Duncan are getting some help, so they can help others.

United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island is giving out over $400,000 across the region to local charities adapting their frontline services helping at-risk Canadians during the pandemic.

The funds will help address homelessness, and support agencies that have seen an increase in demand for their services.

Some of the local groups getting the funding include the Cowichan Valley Hospice Society, the Vancouver Island Mental Health Society, and the Nanaimo Brain Injury Society.

The specific groups who received the boost from United Way can be seen below:

Vancouver Island Mental Health Society

Volunteer Cowichan -Cowichan Valley

Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Society

Cowichan Valley Hospice Society

Big Brothers and Big Sisters Central VI

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Brain Injury Society

Haven Society

Literacy Central Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Community Hospice Society

Nanaimo Family Life Association

Nanaimo Youth Services Association

Forward House Community Society

Alberni Valley Bread of Life

Alberni Valley Community School Society

Alberni Valley Drug & Alcohol Prevention Service

Port Alberni Association for Community Living

Port Alberni Association for Children with Developmental Disabilities

Alberni Valley Salvation Army

Ladysmith Family and Friends Society

Clements Centre

Glenora Farms

To learn more about the United Way, and how it is supporting locals during the pandemic, visit their website.