With snow on the ground, Cowichan Tribes has opened a seasonal emergency youth homeless shelter on Cowichan Way.

The shelter is at the former VIU building and provides overnight accommodation for up to ten kids 17-years-old and under.

“We are thankful for the partnerships within the community,” said Marnie Elliott, Associate Health Director. “With many of us working together, we are able to provide a safe place for our youth. We are also thankful for the many departments within Cowichan Tribes that have worked diligently together to open the doors. We hope to provide a warm space for our youth to find rest and a safe place for their healing journey. Thank you all for making this a reality.”

To meet COVID-19 protocols kids stay in private rooms.

Cowichan Tribes will provide food and access to laundry, showers, and other services.

Until next May the shelter will be open from 3-9 pm.