Restaurants and hospitality businesses that are experiencing challenges during the pandemic won’t have to pay fees charged by food delivery companies.

An Emergency Program Act (EPA) order has been created to put a temporary 15 per cent cap on fees charged to restaurants from food delivery companies.

An additional cap of five per cent is also included for other related fees such as online ordering and processing fees. The province says this will ensure that companies cannot shift their delivery costs to other fees.

“Local restaurants and businesses play a vital role in our communities, and they have experienced a significant decline in sales and traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“Capping foodservice delivery fees is another way our government is providing immediate relief to our local businesses to ensure they can focus on retaining staff and keeping their business running.”

The order will be implemented on Sunday, December 27th and last until three months after the provincial state of emergency is lifted.