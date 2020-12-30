As much as we want to celebrate the end of a chaotic year, B.C.’s top doctor is urging everyone to keep their New Year’s Eve festivities quiet.

During yesterday’s briefing, Dr. Bonnie Henry reminded everyone that the province’s COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect.

“I want to remind people that our current events and gatherings orders mean any gathering, in your home or elsewhere… any social gathering is not allowed at this time,” Dr. Henry said.

“That includes at restaurants and bars, there are to be no events (during) this coming weekend.”

Anyone who organizes a large party or event could face fines of $2,000 dollars and up.

Dr. Henry says we know what we need to do to slow the spread of COVID-19 and that includes following the health and safety orders that are in place.

“Every time we follow the rules, we save lives and right now that is critical as we get through this important period,” she added. “Every time you bend the rules, and you make the choice to make them work for you, you put yourself, your loved ones, and our communities at risk.”

Dr. Henry added that we must only go to a sit-down restaurant with our own household.

She asked people to order takeout and celebrate at home with their household, and to connect virtually with other friends and family on New Year’s Eve.