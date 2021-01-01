Investigators begin searching for clues today into what sparked the New Year’s Eve fire at an apartment building in Duncan that sent eight people to hospital.

One person in critical conditions had to be transported to hospital by air ambulance.

Fire crews from Duncan North Cowichan’s Southend Hall, Maple Bay, and Crofton responded to the building in the 2500 block of Lewis Street.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue at least one elderly person trapped on a balcony.

The fire began around 1 pm Thursday and engulfed several units on the top floor of the four storey structure.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says that when it’s safe to enter, investigators will go inside the building to begin determining the cause of the fire.

For the displaced residents of the building, the New Year is off to a very difficult start and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money to assist those in need.