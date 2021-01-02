Taylor and Chris welcome their baby boy early on New Year's Day. Photo supplied by Island Health Facebook page.

2021 started in the best way imaginable for a Nanaimo couple.

Taylor and Chris Doughty welcomed their little boy at 1:54 am New Years Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Gerald Patrick Doughty weighed in at nine pounds seven ounces.

BC’s first baby was born at 12:21 am at the BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre in Vancouver.

She weighed seven pounds four ounces.