The Cowichan Valley is again showcasing its generosity, this time for those affected by the Lewis Street fire.

According to Medix, clothing donations have hit capacity with the exception of urgently needed items.

Those include unused packaged underwear for both men and women, socks, and bras and sports bras.

You are asked to hold onto any furniture donation, household items, or kitchenware, as a call for those items will be made in the coming days.

Cash donations are still being accepted through the GoFundMe page.