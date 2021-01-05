BC Ferries says it is canceling sailings later today between the mainland and Nanaimo, or Greater Vancouver and Victoria in anticipation of high winds over the Strait of Georgia.

The early morning sailings were not affected, but on its website, BC Ferries warned that departures scheduled for after 10 am this morning from Departure Bay and Duke Point were being canceled.

The routes affected by the cancellation notices are Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay, Duke Point to Tsawwassen, and Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries says late afternoon sailings between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands are also being canceled.

The ferry corporation has a list of affected routes and times on its website.

Strong southeasterly winds of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour are expected today as a weather system brings very powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.