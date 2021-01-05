The case count keeps climbing within the Snuneymuxw First Nation.

Four more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Snuneymuxw First Nation, bringing the total to 16.

On New Year’s Day, Chief Mike Wyse issued a shelter-at-home order and nation members are asked to stay home.

In a letter, Wyse said, “Now more than ever, it is extremely important for everyone in our community to significantly reduce interactions with people outside of the household and decrease movement within the community. By doing this, all of us can help to contain the spread of the virus and do our best to prevent further transmission.”

“Our community is interconnected in a deep way and we have a large family network. For these reasons, and much more, the culturally appropriate rapid emergency response measures currently in place enhances protection for everyone,” said Wyse.

Ten buildings have been closed to the public.

Snuneymuxw band office – 668 Centre Street

Snuneymuxw Daycare – 668 Centre Street

Petroglyph Development Group – 668B Centre Street

Tuytuxan General Store – 1145 Totem Road

Snuneymuxw Gym – 1145 Totem Road

Woodbank Wellness Centre – 1984 Woodbank Road

Snuneymuxw Youth Centre’s

Snuneymuxw Hulit Lelum – 1451 MacMillan Road

Kwumet Lelum – the centre street locations only (other offices are open)

First Nations Forestry Offices (located at the old QQS building)

Access into and out of Snuneymuxw reserves is limited to residents and essential service providers.

Deliveries and customers attending the businesses operating in the Snuneymuxw community are not permitted during the shelter-in-place order.