Heavy rainfall and winds are the reason many Vancouver Islanders are out of power this afternoon.

A wind warning is in effect for the region which is showing gusts of up to 90 km/hr, causing many ferry cancellations as well.

BC Hydro is reporting that over 11,000 people on the island don’t have power as a result of the high winds.

To see which areas are affected, visit the BC Hyrdo outage map here.

For updated ferry schedules, visit the BC Ferries website here