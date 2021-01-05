An evacuation alert has been issued for low-lying areas near the Cowichan River estuary close to Cowichan Bay.

The CVRD says the alert is for parts of Electoral area D and was issued because heavy rain continues to swell streams and rivers.

The order covers Tzouhalem Road in North Cowichan, Samuel Road, Westcan Terminal Road and Lochmanetz Road in Cowichan Bay.

The regional district says access into the area from the north using Tzouhalem Road has been closed at Joe Road, and in the event an evacuation is ordered, residents need use Bench Road or Cowichan Bay Road going east to leave the area.

The CVRD says it will provide as much notice as possible if an evacuation becomes necessary, but warns that time may be limited due to fast changing conditions.

More details regarding the alert can be found on the Cowichan Valley Regional District website.