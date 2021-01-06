Parents of children attending Chemainus Secondary School are receiving notification of an exposure event for COVID-19 at the school.

On its Facebook Page, Chemainus Secondary School has posted that Island Health has advised them of the exposure.

The individual who tested positive is isolating and being monitored by Island Health.

A letter has been sent to families of students attending the school advising them of the exposure.

It says that the parents of any student identified in contact tracing will be contacted directly and asked to have them self-isolate for 14 days after the date of the exposure, which is believed to be January 4, 2021.

If parents are not contacted directly they are asked to continue sending their children to school.