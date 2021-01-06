Looks like this Vancouver Island math teacher is counting her blessings.

2021 is off to a great start for Courtenay’s Rebecca MacKenzie and her bank account. She’s now $500,000 richer, after scoring all four Extra numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

MacKenzie, who also teaches French, bought her winning ticket on PlayNow.com and says she was in disbelief at first.

“I was wondering if it was really real,” MacKenzie says. “There were a few happy tears of surprise, for sure.”

“I logged on to check. My BC/49 ticket said it was a winner, and I had won $1 there. I saw I also had a winner for the Lotto 6/49 draw, and that one said $500,000. I remember turning to my boyfriend and telling him ‘I think I just won $500,000’ quietly.”

As a current house hunter, MacKenzie adds that the half-million dollars will open up some new options in her house search.

She’s now been added to a long list of lotto winners in B.C. Last year alone, lottery players across the province redeemed more than $32 million in prize-winning, Extra tickets.