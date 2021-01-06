Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

B.C. added 625 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, including 28 on Vancouver Island.

That’s the largest ever one-day total ever for the Island Health region.

Nov. 24th and 28th both had the previous high, at 25 cases.

There were also eight new COVID related deaths, for a total of 962 deaths in B.C.

There are 381 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 78 of whom are in intensive care.

The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.