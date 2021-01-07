There are now 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cowichan Tribes First Nation.

In response to the growing number of cases, Chief William Seymour and the Council approved a Shelter in Place Order, which is in effect until 5 pm on January 22, 2021.

The residents are expected to stay home unless they need to go to work, school, medical appointments, grocery shopping, or to care for a family member who is ill.

Cowichan Tribes says access to residential areas and residential buildings is restricted, and barriers and checkpoints will be set up to enforce the order and provide information.

The first cases were reported on January 1.

The Cowichan Tribes’ Pandemic Response Team is working closely with the First Nations Health Authority and Island Health on contact tracing, monitoring confirmed cases, and keeping people safe.

Members of Cowichan Tribes who have tested positive or were in direct contact with those who have tested positive are being told to self-isolate.