Move aside rain, it looks like something else is falling from the sky.

That’s according to a woman in Nanaimo, who noticed a flurry of cash drifting through the air during her mid-morning walk this past Monday, Jan. 4th.

The woman, whose name won’t be released, reported to police that a car went flying past her. Then, seconds later, money was seen falling all around.

“She could not provide a plate or description of the vehicle that drove past her, but did say that it did not stop,” says Constable Gary O’Brien.

He says the woman quickly picked up the wad of cash, before calling the Nanaimo RCMP to reveal her find.

There have been no reports of lost money filed with the local detachment, so police think the driver may not be aware that it had flown out the open car window in the first place.

“Another theory is that it may have been gained through illegal means and the owner is reluctant to report it,” adds O’Brien.

The money will be held for 90 days, however, if the lawful owner is not found, police say they’ll hand it over to the finder.

If you believe the cash belongs to you and can prove it, reach out to the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 754-2345. Quote file # 2021-388.