A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared by Island Health at the Ts’i’ts’uwatul’ Lelum assisted living facility in Duncan.

Island Health says a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now isolating at home.

Contact tracing is underway to identify other staff, or residents, that were potentially exposed.

No residents of the facility are experiencing symptoms at this time.

Additional measures are now in place at the facility, such as enhanced use of personal protective equipment, are in place.

Recreation activities have been postponed, meals are now being served in rooms, admissions and transfers have stopped, and residents considered close contacts will be supported in self-isolation.