New fundraising avenues are now open to the Cowichan Valley Public Art Gallery Society.

President Jock Hildebrand says the CVPAG is now registered as a charity and is able to provide receipts for charitable donations.

Hildebrand says it opens up access “to foundations and other organizations that are charitable as well, that give money to projects such as ours.”

He says they now have “a lot of flexibility and a lot of room to move” in fundraising.

As part of the society’s goal to bring art and education about art into the valley, the CVPAG is working toward the creation of a world-class gallery in Duncan.

Hildebrand says they are also working on a plan to create a gallery in Duncan dedicated to the works of renowned Cowichan painter EJ Hughes.

Meantime, he says they will continue planning more art exhibitions in the Cowichan Valley, as well as opportunities for school children to see art they would not get a chance to see, and for seniors to have access to exhibitions.

Hildebrand says many people do not have the chance to travel and gain easy access to galleries featuring “blockbuster kinds of exhibitions.”

He says since the CVPAG was launched they have held several well-attended exhibitions in Cowichan Valley.