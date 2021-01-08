For those still waiting to be approved for the B.C. Recovery Benefit, the finance ministry is asking for patience.

The application process has been frustrating for the many who have gotten an email asking for more information.

A ministry spokesperson says if more info is needed, an agent will contact you directly.

The spokesperson added that due to high volume of applications, they can’t say when all the applications will be completed.

If you have already applied for the benefit, you’re asked not to re-apply as this will delay the processing of your application.

“The ministry appreciates everyone’s patience as we work to get the B.C. Recovery Benefit to eligible British Columbians,” the spokesperson said. “Agents are working as quickly as possible to ensure applications are approved and people receive the benefit.”

As of Thursday night, 1.28 million British Columbians have been approved to receive the benefit and $552 million has flowed into people’s bank accounts.

Overall, 912,000 applications have been approved, which represents:

47,110 single parents

489,532 singles

375,730 couples

Factoring in couples, this is 1.28 million British Columbians.

The ministry says these numbers are increasing daily, with applications being processed and banks transferring funds into accounts.

“If you received a confirmation or case number, please know your application is in progress,” the spokesperson said.

“Once your application has been approved for payment, you will receive an email advising you of this.”